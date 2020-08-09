Buruji Kashamu: Your End Will Also Come, Fayose Tells Obasanjo

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has slammed former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment on the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

This is coming after Obasanjo in a condolence message alleged that Kasham used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice.

Also Read: BREAKING: Senator Buruji Kashamu Is Dead

However, reacting to Obasanjo’s letter on Saturday night, Fayose took to his Twitter handle to condemn the former President.

The former governor queried why Obasanjo could not make the statement when Kashamu was alive.

He went on to warn Obasanjo to stop painting himself as a saint. See his tweet below:

It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn't he say that when Kashamu was alive? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 8, 2020