Burna Boy’s New Album Gets New York’s Attention With Major Billboards

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, is currently being hailed for his newly released album, ‘Twice As Tall’. The Afro-fusion artist has, since the album dropped, been responding to commentaries from fans and notable celebrities.

However, his album is not just recognized locally, it has also become globally acknowledged.

The biggest billboards in New York have face and his new album on. A Twitter user with the handle @corliion has confirmed this with the tweet:

“It’s not bragging if you back it up. @burnaboy is Way Too Big, simple and straight. Filling up all the biggest billboards can only be done by an African Giant that is Twice As Tall. When the giant speaks, the world must listen. #BurnaBoy #AfricanGiant #TWICEASTALL”

