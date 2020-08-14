‘Burna Boy Will Win Grammy Award’, Nigerians Say

Nigerians on Twitter believe that Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy, will win a Grammy for his newly released album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Burna Boy, who released the studio album, ‘African Giant’, in 2019 got nominated for a Grammy in the category of World Music Album. He, however, lost to Beninese-American musician, Angelique Kidjo for her album, ‘Celia’.

Read Also: Burna Boy Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘Twice As Tall’

Although ‘African Giant’ got Burna Boy a Grammy nomination, Nigerians on Twitter are confident that ‘Twice As Tall’ will not just get him a Grammy nomination but will also make him win the highly coveted award.

Information Nigeria recalls that American entertainer, P. Diddy, promoted ‘Twice As Tall’ on his official Twitter page. He also went as far as calling Burna Boy ‘king‘.

See tweets below: