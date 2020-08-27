Burna Boy Set To Feature BBNaija’s Neo, Erica In His Music Video

Afro-fusion artiste, Burna boy has revealed that he might feature BBNaija housemates, Erica and Neo in the visuals of his song, ‘Onyema’.

The award-winning singer made this known via his twitter page.

This comes after Erica and Neo teamed up to perform Burna Boy’s song titled ‘on the low’ during their music task for the #BBNpepsiturnup show on Wednesday.

Reacting to their performance, a fan the musician wrote;

“Oluwa Burna I’m watching

Neo and Erica tried”

Burna Boy responded saying;

“They did! Might have to hit them up to star in Onyeka video 👀 🤔#PepsiBBNTurnUp #TWICEASTALL”

See his tweet below: