Burna Boy Announces Upcoming Video For ‘Monsters You Made’

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has announced the upcoming release of the music video to his new single, ‘Monsters You Made’. This song is one of the tracks on his newly released album, ‘Twice As Tall‘.

The Afro-fusion artist wrote via his official Twitter page:

“Counting down the premiere of monsters you made video with the greats! @Diddy @Timbaland Youssou. And Chris Martin! Set your reminder! burna.lnk.to/livestream”

Read Also: Burna Boy Set To Feature BBNaija’s Neo, Erica In His Music Video

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer was impressed with the performance of Neo and Erica. He replied to a tweet that he might consider making them star in the music video of ‘Onyeka’, another track on his new album.

See his tweet below: