Burna Boy Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘Twice As Tall’

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has announced the release date for his upcoming album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night to share the news, the Afro-fusion artist wrote:

“#TWICEASTALL 14/08”

The music entertainer also shared a short video clip of himself in the studio, speaking with P. Diddy via a live video call.

This announcement has generated reactions from fans. His name has since become a trending topic on Twitter.

Many are excited about the news. Some fans believe that it will surpass the standard of his previous album, ‘African Giant’.

According to reports, artists such as Sauti Sol, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Naughty by Nature and Youssou N’Dour are featured on the new album.

Some of the producers also include P. Diddy, Anderson Paak, and Timbaland.

See Burna Boy’s post below: