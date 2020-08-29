Buhari Pledges Sustained Support For Chad-Based MNJTF

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to provide support for the Multinational Joint Task Force.

He made this promise when receiving Amb. Mamman Nuhu, Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, MNJTF.

Also Read: Buhari Attends Virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit Over Mali Crisis

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made this known to newsmen.

According to the statement, President Buhari stated that despite the scarcity of economic resources, the security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must be ensured.

Adesina said Nuhu at the meeting, gave the president updates on the proposed recharge of Lake Chad, which he said was one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission.