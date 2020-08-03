‘Buhari Is Doing Great Job’ – Twitter Users React As Shoprite Leaves Nigeria

Nigerians on Twitter have started reacting to the news of Shoprite’s exit from Nigeria.

Information Nigeria reported that Shoprite has finalized plans to exit Nigeria for good.

While the news comes as a huge shock to many, a few Nigerians believe that this move is a step in the right direction.

They believe that this will enable the Nigerian government to invest in our local industry.

Read Also: BREAKING: Shoprite Exits Nigeria After 15 Years

Some Nigerians are indifferent about the whole situation. They do not care about the latest development. They register their indifference on Twitter. They are indifferent because of the seemingly lackadaisical approach of the Nigerian government.

See their tweets below: