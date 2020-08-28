Buhari Attends Virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit Over Mali Crisis

In a bid to solve the ongoing political crisis in Mali, President Muhammadu Buhari is attending the second virtual extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS).

All the presidents in the ECOWAS are reportedly present, alongside the ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

The discussions are expected to centre around finding a lasting solution to the political instability in Mali.

Some soldiers under the umbrella of ‘National Committee for the Salvation of the People’ (CNSP) ousted President Ibrahim Keita in a bloodless coup.

The military junta in place requested for a three- year term in office after which it would return the country to civilian rule.

This issue is believed to be atop the priority list of discussion during the extraordinary meeting of leaders in the region.