Buhari Approves N13bn For Community Policing

The National Executive Council (NEC) has announced the approval of 13bn for community policing.

The virtual meeting held in the Presidential Villa on Thursday and it was anchored by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The VP said President Muhammadu Buhari approved a sum of N13 billion for the implementation of Community Policing in the country.

Read Also: President Buhari, Other ECOWAS Leaders Meet To Discuss Mali Crisis

Osinbajo asked governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Finance Minister and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to work out modalities on how the funds would be well utilized to ensure effective implementation of Community Policing in Nigeria, and then report back to NEC.