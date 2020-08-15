BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Douye Diri Victory As Bayelsa Governor

Senator Duoye Diri victory in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship election has been upheld by the Bayelsa State governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought before it by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy.

The tribunal on Saturday dismissed Woniwei’s petition against the election victory of Diri for lack of merit.

Also Read: Bayelsa Unfairly Treated In Federal Appointments, Infrastructure – Governor Diri

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice S.M Owodunni, the tribunal sitting in Abuja ruled that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of the forged declaration of age and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharged certificate leveled against the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.