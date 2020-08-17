BREAKING: Tribunal Nullifies Bayelsa Governorship Election

The Bayelsa State Governorship tribunal has nullified the 2019 Governorship in the State and ordered a rerun within 90 days.

The Governorship election saw Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo emerged as winners after David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress lost at the Supreme Court.

Also Read: BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Douye Diri Victory As Bayelsa Governor

This decision was reached in a majority judgment delivered by Justice Yunusa Musa in the petition filed by the Advance National Democratic Party.

The tribunal held that the Independent National Electoral Commission unlawfully excluded the party from the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

It, therefore, ordered INEC to conduct a fresh governorship election in Bayelsa State within 90 days.

It further ordered that the petitioner should be included in the fresh election to be conducted.