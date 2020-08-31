BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Petition In Kogi Election

The Supreme Court, on Monday, affirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja in a unanimous ruling dismissed the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and its flagbearer, Musa Wada’s petition against Gov. Yahaya Bello.

Recall that on Tuesday, the 25th of August, the apex court scheduled the hearing of the petition for Today, 31st of August.

The apex court dismissed all the five grounds presented for lack of merit.

The lead judgment was prepared by Justice Inyang Okoro and read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.