BREAKING: Senator Buruji Kashamu Is Dead

Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead, Information Nigeria authoritatively confirms.

It was gathered that the Ogun state lawmaker died from COVID-19 complications at First Cardiology Consultants on Saturday.

His death was made know on Twitter by Senator Ben Murray Bruce.

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Murray Bruce tweeted on Saturday.

The late Kashamu is not the first Nigerian politician to die of COVID-19 complication. The yo state government recently lost former governor Abiola Ajimobi to coronavirus.