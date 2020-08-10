BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Gov, Agboola Ajayi Officially Dumps PDP

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has officially resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 7 weeks after joining the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agboola’s defection from the PDP was confirmed in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Allen Sowore on Monday.

His defection is coming hours after the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) cleared him to run in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ondo state.

Agboola dumped the APC for the PDP in June 2020 and contested the party’s governorship primary election but lost the ticket to Eyitayo Jegede.