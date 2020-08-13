BREAKING: NBC Fines Radio Station N5m For Hate Speech

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3 N5 million over an interview with Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that on Monday while appearing on a programme on the radio station, Mailafia alleged that a northern governor is one of the leaders of Boko Haram.

Following the allegation, the Department of State Services (DSS) invited the former CBN deputy governor and grilled him for hours on Wednesday before letting him go.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission accused the station of providing its platform for Obadiah to “promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime and lead to public disorder”.

It said the former CBN deputy governor’s claims were devoid of facts and in contravention of seven provisions of the recently amended broadcasting code.

Following these remarks, the Commission fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos, the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira).