BREAKING: Lagos Reopens Worship Centres

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday announced that worship centres in the state will be opened from Friday, August 7.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a briefing on COVID-19 at the State House in Marina.

While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.

According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, thermometer guns, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Worship centres and other social gatherings were banned in the state since March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

