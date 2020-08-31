BREAKING: Lagos Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, Recovers From COVID-19

The Lagos State government has announced that the commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Recall that exactly a week ago, the Commissioner announced that he tested positive for the virus and he was self-isolating.

Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 tested negative on Sunday evening.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho made this announcement via his twitter handle.

