BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker, Kidnap Wives

Unknown gunmen have killed a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly and kidnapped his two wives and a year-old son.

Honourable Musa Mante Baraza was killed in his hometown, Dass, the headquarters of Dass Local Government Area of the State.

The deceased represented Dass State Constituency in the state Assembly. The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident on Friday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, expressed that the assailants also kidnapped his two wives and one-year-old child.

The police spokesperson expressed that the police officers have begun a manhunt for the kidnapper.