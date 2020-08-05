BREAKING: Edo Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

The deputy speaker of the Edo House of Assembly Yekini Idiaye has been impeached on Wednesday.

Idiaye is the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the assembly.

His impeachment by lawmakers in the assembly comes days after he declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an opponent to the current governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election.

It was also gathered that the House subsequently elected the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency, Roland Asoro, to replace Idiaye as Deputy Speaker.

