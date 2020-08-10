BREAKING: Buhari Meets North-East Governors, Security Chiefs Over Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the six-state governors from the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

The meeting which is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also has all the Service Chiefs in attendance, including the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The meeting is believed to be centred around the spate of insecurity in the region.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); and the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.