BREAKING: Buhari Endorses Osagie Ize-Iyamu As APC Candidate For Edo Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for the forthcoming Edo Governorship election.

The President gave the endorsement on Friday when he received Ize-Iyamu ahead of the election in September.

IzeIyamu was led to the Presidential Villa in Abuja by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

He presented the party’s flag to the APC candidate in the presence of Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.