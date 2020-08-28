BREAKING: Akwa Ibom NUJ Boycotts Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference

The Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) has boycotted a press conference involving, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.

Recall that Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

This move is a show of support for Eyo Charles, a Daily Trust journalist who was lambasted by the former minister in Cross River.

This led to widespread criticism for the former minister, who later came out to apologise for calling the journalist ‘stupid.’