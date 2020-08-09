Borno Gov, Zulum Emerges Chairman Of North-East Govs Forum

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has emerged as the Chairman of the North-East Governor’s Forum.

Governors in the North-East elected Zulum as the pioneer Chairman of the forum for a period of two years on Saturday.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the forum’s second meeting, which held in Maiduguri on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by governors of Adamawa- Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Gombe- Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, Borno- Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Bauchi- Sen. Bala Mohammed, Deputy Governors of Taraba- Engr Haruna Manu and Yobe, Idi Barde Gubana.

The Governors also agreed to make Maiduguri the administrative capital.