Bobrisky Shows Off 15 Million Naira Cash (Video)

Popular controversial personality, Bobrisky, has taken to Instagram to show off his wealth. He also said he’s better than ‘Lagos girls’ because he can afford to flaunt 15 million naira cash.

Sharing a short video via his Instagram story, his caption reads:

“I am not all these Lagos girls naaa, 15 million naira cash.”

In the video, the self-acclaimed ‘bestie’ of actress Tonto Dikeh can be seen bringing out bundles of 500 naira notes from a bag.

Information Nigeria recalls that the cross-dresser shared beautiful photos of himself in anticipation of his birthday on August 31.

Also, Bobrisky has revealed why he chose to change his gender from male to female. It is due to the violence often inflicted upon women by men.

See the video below: