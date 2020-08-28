Bobrisky Shares Lovely Photos Ahead Of His Birthday

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, uploaded lovely pictures of himself via Instagram ahead of his birthday.

The self-acclaimed male barbie will turn a year older on Monday, August 31.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress teased his social media followers with stunning photos as he counts down to the big day.

The controversial celebrity also tried out something different for his birthday photoshoot.

Bobrisky rocked a black cultural outfit along with red coral beads and he held a horse whip in the photos.

See his full post below: