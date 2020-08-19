Bobrisky Explains Why He Decided To Change His Gender (Photo)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to explain why he decided to identify as a female.

The crossdresser made this known while reacting to a domestic violence case brought to his attention by one of his fans.

The self-acclaimed male barbie said he thinks that all the men, our mothers are raising lately, are he goats

Bobrisky wrote;

“I just open a fan dm now and she sent her pic of her face plastered everywhere. I’m upset 😡. Dis is y I left d men group chat and join d female group. I think all d men our mothers are producing lately are stupid he goat 🐐 🙄🙄🙄.”

Read Also: Kanayo O. Kanayo Backs Pete Edochie; Says ‘It’s Un-African To Kneel Down And Propose To A Woman’

See his post below: