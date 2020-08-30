Bobrisky Celebrates 3M Instagram Followers (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-

 

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is in a celebratory mood as he recently reached a huge milestone.

The crossdresser finally garnered three million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate the feat, he posted a picture of himself with the words;

“Yaaaaaay 3,000,000 followers. I just wanna appreciate all my followers and haters that keep moving me forward. When bloggers think they wanna use ur name to clout chase pls use their own head instead 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Supper happy. Nothing else will trend in Nigeria till after my birthday pictures tomorrow”

See his post below:

