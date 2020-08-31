Bobrisky Celebrates 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky posted a couple of angel-themed photos via Instagram on Monday to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed male Barbie, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, had gifted himself a luxurious car ahead of his big day.

Over the past few days, Bobrisky has also been flooding his timeline with photos while counting down to his birthday.

The day is finally here and the crossdresser has released more stunning photos from his gallery to mark the special occasion.

See the photos below: