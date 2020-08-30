Bobrisky Breaks Internet With New Photo

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, posted a new photo of himself via Instagram on Sunday.

The crossdresser, whose birthday is on Monday, sent tongues wagging as he donned a pink body suit in the new photo.

Bobrisky has been flooding his timeline with his photos while counting down to his big day.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the cross-dresser uploaded the new photo and he reminded his fans about his birthday.

The self-acclaimed male Barbie wrote;

“Few hours to go guys“

See his full post below: