‘Beware Of Friends That Don’t Support Your Business Or Effort’ – Actor Alex Ekubo

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to his Instagram page to share some wisdom nuggets with his fans and followers.

The 34-year-old actor has advised his followers to be wary of unsupportive friends who would rather send good wishes to celebrities on social media.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star and model uploaded a photo of himself as he wrote;

“Beware of friends that won’t support your business or effort. But Wish Drake happy Birthday on Instagram”

