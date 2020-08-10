Benue Gov Ortom Rejects Invitation To Rejoin APC

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has declined an invitation to rejoin the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Ortom made this public at the PDP congress to elect a new state executive committee of the party over the weekend.

He admitted that the APC indeed reached out to him but the congress decision would determine if he would remain in the PDP.

Expectedly, the delegates passed a vote of confidence on him after a voice vote he put forward to leave for the APC, was rejected by the PDP delegates, promising to work for the victory of the PDP come 2023.