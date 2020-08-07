“Beirut Will Be Rebuilt Before Nigeria Finishes Apapa/Oshodi Expressway” – Comedian Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Seyi Law has taken a swipe at the federal government over claims of underdevelopment in the country.
In a Twitter post on Thursday, the comedian expressed that Beirut will be rebuilt before Nigeria finishes constructing the Apapa/Oshodi expressway.
Also Read: Over 70 Killed, Thousands Injured In Beirut Explosion
Recall that on August 4, 2020, Beirut, the capital of Lebanon was left with quite a number of casualties and buildings destroyed following a massive explosion.
The comedian cum actor went on to express that he was willing to place a 2million Naira bet to back up his claim.
See his post below:
I am willing to BET N2 Million with anybody that Beirut will rebuild their PORT before Nigeria will finish APAPA – OSHODI Expressway and that will go to show you the failure we celebrate and condone in this country.
— SEYILAW:FAST&FUNNY (@seyilaw1) August 6, 2020