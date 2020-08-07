“Beirut Will Be Rebuilt Before Nigeria Finishes Apapa/Oshodi Expressway” – Comedian Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Seyi Law has taken a swipe at the federal government over claims of underdevelopment in the country.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the comedian expressed that Beirut will be rebuilt before Nigeria finishes constructing the Apapa/Oshodi expressway.

Recall that on August 4, 2020, Beirut, the capital of Lebanon was left with quite a number of casualties and buildings destroyed following a massive explosion.

The comedian cum actor went on to express that he was willing to place a 2million Naira bet to back up his claim.

See his post below: