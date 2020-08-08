BBNaija’s Teddy A Gets Tattoo Of His Daughter’s Name On His Hand

Popular reality TV star, Tope Adenibuyan alias Teddy A, has gotten a new tattoo in honor of his daughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Information Nigeria recalls the former BBNaija housemate and his wife, Bamike Olawumi, better known as Bam Bam welcomed their first child together, a baby girl in March.

Taking to his Instagram story, Teddy A shared a video of the memorable moment with his fans and followers.

The reality TV star also showed off the new ink on his hand which reads “Zendaya“.

Watch the full video below: