BBNaija’s TBoss Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With Lovely Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss Idowu is currently in a celebratory mood as her daughter, Rumi turned a year old on Monday.

The 36-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her daughter to mark the special day.

The mother and daughter had a Moana-themed birthday photoshoot.

TBoss captioned the photos with the words:

“No other person I would rather make Such Beautiful Memories with than with my Daughter Starr.

You’re Hand on my Heart The Best Gift Everrr….

Happy 1st Birthday to My Queen & My Every Every…

Thank you to the creatives who helped bring our ‘Moana’ inspired shoot to life for our Special Day.”

See the post below:

