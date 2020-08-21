BBNaija’s Tacha Steps Out In Style; Leaves Fans In Awe

BBNaija ex-housemate, Natasha Akide, alias Tacha, uploaded a couple of photos via Instagram which has taken her fans by surprise.

Tacha has continued to make great strides despite the controversy trailing her unceremonious exit from the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality TV star, who has been able to secure several endorsement deals with well-known brands, has given her fans alias Titans ‘bragging rights’.

The self-acclaimed serial entrepreneur recently stepped out in style and she also blessed her timeline with pictures.

Revealing the components of beauty, she wrote;

“CHARACTER INTELLIGENCE STRENGTH STYLE…

That makes BEAUTY“



See her post below: