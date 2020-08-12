BBNaija’s Omashola Talks About Rent In Heaven

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh has on Wednesday afternoon disclosed his view on humanity.

Taking to Twitter, the reality television star wrote:

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room in heaven.”

Omashola was one of the finalists of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season of Big Brother Naija. The 39-year-old Delta-born model and club manager left the show as the third runner-up.

Omashola has also weighed in on the current season of BBNaija. In the first week of the current season, he took to Twitter to advise Nengi and Lilo after they won the arena games.

Read Also: ‘Omashola And I Have Parted Ways’ – Kim Oprah Spills Tea In New Video

His tweet read:

“Congratulations to Nengi and Lilo I hope your team keep record on ur wins before them give am to another person at the finals.”

See his latest tweet below: