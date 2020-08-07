BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Stuns In New Photos

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Nina Ivy took to her Instagram page on Friday to share the stunning new photos of herself above.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star, welcomed her first child with her husband in July.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the media personality showed off her postpartum body as she uploaded images of herself rocking a casual outfit.

The new mum captioned the photos with the words;

“Sometimes our lives has to be completely shaken up, changed & rearranged to relocate us to the place we are meant to be. #missygirl“

See her full post below: