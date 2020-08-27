BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Introduces His Son; Names Him Matthew Olaoluwa (Video)

BBNaija ex-housemate, Mike Edwards has finally introduced his little bundle of joy to the world.

The reality TV star and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Mike took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a teaser of a new video which was uploaded on his YouTube channel.

In the video, the reality TV star gave his fans and supporters a glimpse of how his baby boy was born.

The proud dad captioned the video with the words;

“Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00am • Labour & Delivery story live on our ‘Mike and Perri’ YouTube Channel (Link in bio)”

Read Also: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Welcomed Their First Child

Watch the full video below: