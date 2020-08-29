BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Sprays Money On Her Sister At Her Birthday Party

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke made it rain non-stop at her elder sister’s birthday party which was held on Friday.

This comes after the reality TV star gifted her sister, Promise a brand new car to mark the special occasion.

Both siblings were spotted partying along with their close friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video sighted on social media, the celebrant donned a black sequence outfit while her sister wore a nude set from a clothing brand named Ashluxe.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica Seeks Solace With Laycon After Breaking Up With Kiddwaya

While on the dance floor, Mercy sprayed bundles of money on her sister.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEec9gXDVFz/?igshid=r455yzzf9zq