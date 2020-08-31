BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Covers Latizia Magazine (Photo)

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke looked stunning as she graced the front cover of Latizia magazine’s August and September issue.

The reality TV star and former video vixen also had an exclusive interview with the magazine.

Eke took to her Instagram page on Monday to share the exciting news with her fans and supporters.

Sharing a photo of the front cover page, she wrote;

“cover girl for LATIZIA magazine for the August-September issue 💋

Thank you @socialhour_productions for having me…what a way to start the week🔥 Link in my bio to check out my interview”

Read Also: BBNaija: Kiddwaya Caught Wearing His Shorts Under The Duvet After Spending The Night With Erica (Video)

See her full post below: