BBNaija’s Khloe Sparks Butt Implants Rumors (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe, has sparked butt implants rumours on social media.

The reality star posted a new video via Instagram in which she could be seen showing off her massive derrière.

Khloe also included in her caption that she added so much weight and she had to ‘help’ herself.

In doing so, the reality TV star raised suspicions that she might have gone under the knife to inflate her bum.

Over the months, Khloe has credited her body transformation on ‘weight gain syrup’ and ‘pap,’ a claim which some of her fans have rebuked.

Sharing the new video, the reality TV star wrote;

“Great news guys !!!!

Your girl added so much weight and got tired of sucking tummy ooo, I had to epp myself 🤣. Done and dusted 💃🏾.

.

Can’t wait to show you all my new summer body in @kokobykhloe_clothings 💃🏾💃🏾.

.

In the main time , order your @kokobykhloe_beauty weight gain syrup and whole pap to add weight 😂.

.

Work out if you have strength o, fat comes with tummy fat too😂🤣. nafatifatinokillperson #summerbodyloading #pepperthemseason“

Watch the video below: