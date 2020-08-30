BBNaija’s Kaisha Reveals Her Mother (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umaru, has shared a video of her mother and her sisters. The beautiful reality TV star took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen having a lovely moment with her sisters and their mother.

In the video, Kaisha can be seen laughing and dancing in joy. She beckons on her mother to reveal herself to the camera.

“Mummy, come na“, Kaisha says.

“Mummy, come and show yourself“, she continues.

“I should come and show myself“, her mother speaks from behind the camera.

“Yes na“, Kaisha replies.

Kaisha’s mother eventually reveals reveals herself to the camera. It can be seen that there is a striking resemblance between the two.

See the video below: