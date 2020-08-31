BBNaija’s Ka3na Shares New Photo With Cryptic Message

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kate Jones, better known as ‘Ka3na‘ has shared a new photo of herself on Instagram with a cryptic message.

The reality TV star believes that it is best to not be easy to define. In her words:

“Don’t be easy to define.. Keep Them Wondering We Move #ka3naforce #bossnation #bosslady forever”

The self-proclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ did not reveal whom she was referring to. However, Information Nigeria recalls that the fashion entrepreneur had declared her support for Dorathy and Lucy shortly after she was evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Ka3na And I Only Kissed Aggressively Under The Sheets’ – Praise

Ka3na is also planning to be in Port-Harcourt for a media tour. The details for this has been shared on her official Instagram page.

See her post below: