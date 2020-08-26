BBNaija’s Jackye Madu Shares Stunning Photo On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Jackye Madu shared a stunning photo of herself via Instagram with some words of wisdom.

The 24-year-old reality TV star wore an Ankara outfit along with an head wrap and gold jewelries in the photo.

Jackye looked stunning as she posed with one hand on her head.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the self-acclaimed ‘tech queen’ also shared her two cents on self-improvement as she wrote;

“Ultimately, it has never been about who is the best…

It’s about getting better”

See her post below: