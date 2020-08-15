BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Celebrates 1.2m Instagram Followers

Former Big Brother Naija housemate turned blogger, Ike Onyema has expressed his gratitude after he garnered 1.2million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star posted a thank you message for his plethora of followers and supporters.

Ike shared a photo of himself with a caption which reads;

“1,200,000 Followers 🤩I truly want to thank each and everyone of you“

Information Nigeria recalls the blogger told a troll that he was way richer even before joining the Big Brother Naija reality show.

