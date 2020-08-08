BBNaija’s Frodd Receives Car Gift After Being Mocked On Instagram

Congratulations are in order for ex-BBNaija housemate, Frodd as he received a luxury car gift from a kindhearted fellow on Instagram.

This comes barely a day after the reality TV star was ridiculed by a troll for being unable to bag multiple endorsement deals like his colleague, Ike.

A good samaritan came to Frodd’s rescue and he promised to give him a new ride before the end of the month.

Hours later, the reality TV star broke the exciting news that he has just become the latest Mercedes Benz owner in town.

Sharing a couple of videos of the new whip and his reaction, the reality TV star wrote;

“Please swipe!!! yesterday i was insulted on Instagram by a troll and see what happened ……

Jeesussszss somebody please wake me up , it’s not a joke … jesussssszzzzzzaaussssz

My God My God , @sir_justine you meant it …. A CAR GIFT God my new car

My new carrrr ooooooooooooooooooo

@sir_justine

Sir Justine God will bless you , God will bless you ..

Graaaaaceeee

Thank you sir”

