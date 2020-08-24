BBNaija’s Esther Shares Photos From Her 24th Birthday Party

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade has shared a couple of pictures from her 24th birthday bash.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star turned a year older on Saturday.

Well-wishers and friends of the reality TV star gathered together to mark the milestone.

Familiar faces could be spotted in some of the pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Esther expressed her gratitude to those who attended her birthday party.

The reality TV star captioned the photos with the words;

“Pictures from My birthday Party, Thanks to everyone who showed up, you all rock”

See the photos below: