BBNaija’s Esther Celebrates 24th Birthday With Lovely Photos

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Esther Agunbiade shared a couple of photos via Instagram on Saturday to mark her 24th birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star also penned an emotional message which reads;

“Chapter 24

Its been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days.

This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older.”

See her full post below: