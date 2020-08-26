BBNaija’s Eric Appointed As Judge On Mr Ideal Nigeria 2020

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, better known as Eric, has announced that he will be part of the judges for the Mr Ideal Nigeria 2020 competition.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality TV star wrote:

“Be sure to catch up with me as I join other judges on the Mr. Ideal Nigeria contest, 2020 Edition.

“The show will be aired live on Instagram on the 30th of August, 2020 at exactly 6pm prompt. Come join me as we judge and have fun on the show!!!!!! #GentleTiger #MrIdealNigeria #BigManEric”

It will be recalled that Eric was second housemate to be evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house. The third housemate was Tochi.

See his Instagram post below: